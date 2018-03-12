Four-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell In Madhya Pradesh After 35 Hours He was given fluids through a pipe and oxygen was pumped into the borewell. His parents constantly spoke with him throughout the operation.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital after he was rescued from the borewell Dewas: Thirty-five hours after he fell into a 150-feet deep borewell, Roshan, a four-year-old boy, saw light at the end of the tunnel, literally.



He was rescued on Sunday night around 10.45 pm, Dewas district Superintendent of Police Anshuman Singh told PTI over phone from Umaria village in the district.



Roshan fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in a field in the village around 11 am on Saturday morning.



As an Army team was roped in to rescue him, a race against time began as he was stuck 30 feet below the surface.



He was given fluids through a pipe and oxygen was pumped into the borewell, the senior police officer said, adding that throughout the operation, his parents kept talking to Roshan, to which he responded.



The rescuers earlier planned to pull him out by digging a parallel trench and then connecting it with the borewell through a tunnel, the police said.



The trench was dug, but soon they realised that that this way the rescue will take much longer, which could be fatal for the boy.



As an alternative, a rope with a noose was dropped into the borewell, and the boy was asked to tighten the noose around his arm so that he could be pulled out.



The boy, showing remarkable composure, followed the instructions and was then pulled out successfully, the police officer said.



He has been taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up, the police added.





