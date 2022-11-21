Body Found Near UP Expressway Of 22-Year-Old Woman From Delhi: Police

The woman's body was found wrapped in plastic in a red suitcase last Friday.

The body of a young woman found inside a suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura last week has been identified to be of a 22-year-old from Delhi, the police said.

The body was identified by the victim's family, the police officials said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the case.

The body of the 22-year-old woman was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last Friday.

The body had blood on her face and head, and there were injury marks all over her body, the police had said.

"We have got important clues. It is being said that the girl's name is Aarushi Yadav and the father's name is Nitesh Yadav. The family is based inBadarpur, Delhi," a police official said.

The police suspect that the woman was killed somewhere else and later dumped near the expressway, which doesn't see much traffic at night.

The suitcase was spotted by labourers, who then called the police. The suitcase was opened after the police arrived at the spot and found the body.