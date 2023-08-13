BJP MP From UP Claims He Received Death Threat, Case Registered

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said.

BJP MP From UP Claims He Received Death Threat, Case Registered

According to the complaint, Ramesh Bind received 11 messages on August 11. (Representational)

Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh:

BJP MP from Bhadohi Ramesh Bind has claimed that he received a death threat on his mobile phone number, following which an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Bobby Deol Calls Brother Sunny "Ek Asli Hindustani" At Gadar 2 Screening
.