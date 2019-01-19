Bihar Woman Declines To Marry Drunk Constable; Groom Gets Arrested

The villagers also informed the local police station about the incident. (Representational)

A bride-to-be in Bihar declined to tie the knot when she learnt that her would-be husband had arrived in an inebriated condition, after which the groom, a police constable, was arrested.

According to police, Uday Rajak a resident of Tilakpur village who is posted in Nalanda district had reached the house of Yogendra Rajak in Akbarpur village to exchange garlands with his daughter late on Thursday night.

The groom and others were intoxicated and they picked up a quarrel with Prasoon Kumar Rajak, the maternal uncle of the bride, who was roughed up by the visitors, the police said.

The girl, upon learning about the whole incident, announced that she would not marry a person who drank, the SDPO said adding that her decision received whole-hearted support from her family members and other villagers.

The villagers also informed the local police station about the incident following which the groom was arrested and an FIR lodged against him under relevant sections of the Excise Act, police said.

None of the other's, including the grooms father, was arrested, he added.