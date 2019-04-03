BHU Student Shot At In Campus By Unidentified Persons On Motorcycle

The police are perusing the CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt (Representational)

A Banaras Hindu University student was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne accused in front of his hostel in the campus, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when Gaurav Singh, pursuing his masters in the university and residing in its Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel in the campus was standing outside his hostel, talking to his friends.

Some unidentified, motorcycle-borne persons came there and opened fire at him, said a police official, adding the assailants fled the spot.

Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police are perusing the CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals, he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.