UP Man Chains Minor Daughter, Starves Her For Not Ending Relationship

The girl managed to open the chain tied to her right leg and escaped (Representational)

The father of a minor girl allegedly confined her in a house for three days in Bareilly's Meerganj district for refusing to end her relationship.

The incident, which took place on July 13, came to light after the girl, along with her partner, filed a complaint in the police station.

The minor girl was allegedly tied up with a chain and locked inside a house for three days as she refused to end her relationship. However, she managed to open the chain tied to her right leg and escaped.

The girl then approached the police station with her partner, after which the duo filed a complaint against the family.

The girl alleged that she was brutally beaten up by her family for her relationship.

Narrating her ordeal to the local police, she further claimed that her family tortured her and didn't give her food for the past few days.

She also added that her life was in danger, as her family did not approve of her relationship.

An investigation into the matter is underway.