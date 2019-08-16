Three Brothers Break Into UP Man's Home, Set Him On Fire, Says Police

A complaint has been lodged against the brothers and efforts are on to arrest them (Representational)

A 28-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries when three brothers allegedly set him on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said Friday.

Hasib was asleep when the brothers broke into his house, sprinkled kerosene over him and set him afire late Thursday night, they said.

The three accused have been identified as brothers Kallu, Raju and Rajjan Tripathi, Circle Officer (City) Alok Misra said.

After setting him on fire, they locked Hasib's room from the outside and ran away, he said.

However, Hasib was rescued by his neighbours after they heard his cries, Mr Misra said.

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Kanpur, the police officer said, adding the victim has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be serious.

A complaint has been lodged against the brothers and efforts are on to arrest them, Mr Misra said.

Hasib's elder brother told police that the accused had an old rivalry with the victim, he said.

