15-Year-Old Lynched In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia After Cricket Match Fight

There was a tiff between the men of Bheekhpur and Sripur villages over a cricket match about a month ago which was resolved after seniors intervened

Cities | | Updated: June 21, 2018 16:35 IST
Ballia:  A 15-year-old boy was beaten to death while four others were injured in Bheekhpur village after a tiff over a cricket match, police said today.

However, Mr Dharmendra alias Bhola of Sripur was severely beaten up by the rival group on Wednesday, police station in-charge Satyendra Rai said.

Mr Dharmendra received serious injuries and four others who rushed to his rescue were also beaten up, the officer said, adding that he succumbed while being rushed to Varanasi hospital.

A complaint has been lodged against seven people and two of them have been arrested, the officer added.

The incident has led to tension in the area and additional police have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

