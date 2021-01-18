Woman Paid Rs 50,000 To Get Daughter Killed, Arrested: Odisha Police

The victim was killed on January 12 by stones and some blunt objects, police said. (Representational)

A 58-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Odisha's Balasore district in connection with the killing of her daughter, police said.

Sukuri Giri allegedly hired Pramod Jena (32) and two others to get her daughter killed for Rs 50,000.

Pramod Jena was also arrested, police official Pravash Pal said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that Shibani Nayak (36), the daughter of Sukiri Giri, was involved in the illicit liquor trade because of which their relationship began to turn sour.

As Sukuri Giri's efforts to dissuade her daughter from illegal liquor trade failed to yield any result, she contacted Pramod Jena to get her daughter eliminated, and a deal was finalised for Rs 50,000, another police officer said.

Sukuri Giri had given an advance of Rs 8,000 to the contract-killer, he said.

Shibani Nayak was killed on January 12 by stones and some blunt objects and her body was recovered from under a bridge at Nagram village, the officer said.