UP Man, On Video, 'Cuts' His Birthday Cake By Shooting It

Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: A video shows a man 'cutting' his birthday cake with a gunshot

In a shocking video that is doing the rounds in social media, a young man is seen 'cutting' his birthday cake with a gunshot.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows the cake placed in the middle of a road and the man holding a country made gun in his hand before firing at the cake. His friends burst out singing 'Happy birthday to you' as soon as the man fires at the cake.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday in the Sarurpur Kherki village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Baghpat Circle Officer OP Singh said that action would soon be initiated against the accused.

"The video has come to our notice and we have started investigations. The accused will soon be arrested since he is seen using an illegal weapon," he said.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of licensed firearms. But the number of unlicensed firearms is far greater, according to police sources.

