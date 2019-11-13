UP Class 12 Student Arrested For Posting Morphed TikTok Videos Of Sisters

The girls found their morphed videos on TikTok and lodged a complaint (Representational)

A class 12 student was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh for morphing videos of two sisters and posting it on social networking app TikTok.

According to the police, the girls found their morphed videos on the social networking site and lodged a complaint.

The Azamgarh police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

The accused told the police that he met the victims while attending a wedding. He took some pictures which he morphed and uploaded on TikTok and Facebook by creating a fake account.

The arrest has revealed the extent of violation of privacy and security on the social media platforms.

"We are sending a notice to TikTok which was misused in this case. We are seeking details on how they are going to check criminal activities on their platform? How they are ensuring no objectionable or obscene content is uploaded on their platform. I have asked TikTok to explain the steps being taken by the company to check such criminal acts being committed by using their platform and why TikTok should not be charged under section 3(2)(c) and section 85 of IT Act 2009 (Amended)," Triveni Singh, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, said.

The Cyber Laws and e-Security wing of the Union Ministry of Information Technology has already sent a notice to the operators of TikTok app to respond to the concerns that it is being used to commit anti-India and unlawful activities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.