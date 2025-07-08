Advertisement
4 Arrested For Wearing Palestinian Flag T-shirts In UP: Cops

The incident took place on Sunday in the Baghauchghat police station area when a purported photo of the procession went viral on social media.

Read Time: 1 min
4 Arrested For Wearing Palestinian Flag T-shirts In UP: Cops
Police detained the youths and seized the T-shirts. (Representational)
  • Four youths were arrested in Deoria for wearing Palestinian flag T-shirts during a procession
  • The incident occurred in Baghauchghat police station area on Sunday
  • A photo of the procession with the youths' T-shirts went viral on social media
Deoria:

Four youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district for allegedly wearing T-shirts with the Palestinian flag during a Tazia procession, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Baghauchghat police station area when a purported photo of the procession went viral on social media, showing a group of youths wearing T-shirts with symbolic representations of the Palestinian flag.

Police detained the youths and seized the T-shirts. According to Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy, a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused belong to the Baghauchghat police station area.

"Four persons have been charged under BNS Section 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration)," he said.

The accused, whose identities were not revealed, were arrested on Monday, police said. A detailed investigation is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

