Man Allegedly Abused 3-Year-Old Granddaughter, Arrested

Police said he committed the crime when his granddaughter was alone in the house.

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his three-year-old granddaughter in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, the mother went outside and left her three-year-old daughter with the grandfather. When she returned, she found that the girl was sexually abused. She complained to the police and her daughter was sent to a government hospital for medical tests," said police officer Jaya Kumar.

The incident took place in Mandavalli's Bhairavapatnam village.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections.

