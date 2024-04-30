Andhra Doctor, His Family Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Police suspect that Srinivas killed his family members before taking his life. (Representational)

A doctor and his four family members were found dead at their residence in Vijayawada on Tuesday, police said.

D. Srinivas (40), an orthopaedic doctor, his wife, two children and mother were found dead at their house in Patamata neighbourhood.

According to police, when the maidservant went to the doctor's house, she found him hanging on the balcony. She immediately alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

The police entered the house and found the bodies of Srinivas' wife Usha (38), daughter Sailaja (9), son Srihan (8) and mother Ramanamm (65). They were all believed to have been strangled to death.

Police suspect that Srinivas killed his family members before taking his life. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

The relatives of Srinivas suspect that he resorted to the extreme step due to financial problems. He had recently established a hospital but after running into losses, sold it. Since then, he was facing financial hardship.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)