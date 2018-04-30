An IPL Link To Body Found Hanging From Tree In Jamshedpur, Suspect Cops

The body of Sandeep Ram, a cook of a fast food stall at Plaza Market in Telco, was found hanging from a tree, a short distance away from his rented house in Birsanagar area yesterday, the police said.
"We are investigating the matter thoroughly as the victim had made some phone calls to his friends on Saturday night, and he was allegedly involved in the betting of an IPL match," the Officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police station, Upendra Narayan Singh said.
Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the Pune match on Saturday.
After the IPL match finished at around 11 pm on Saturday, Sandeep Ram went out of his house but did not return. His body was found yesterday morning, the police said. A preliminary investigation suggested that Sandeep had borrowed Rs 40,000 recently, he said.
Comments
The police had informed Sandeep's family members, who arrived in Jamshedpur from Hazaribagh today.