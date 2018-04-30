An IPL Link To Body Found Hanging From Tree In Jamshedpur, Suspect Cops After the IPL match finished at around 11 pm on Saturday, Sandeep Ram went out of his house but did not return. His body was found yesterday morning, the police said.

Body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Jamshedpur after Saturday's IPL match Jamshedpur: A 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at Birsanagar area near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. Police suspect that he had links with a cricket betting racket being run during the ongoing Indian Premier League or IPL.



The body of Sandeep Ram, a cook of a fast food stall at Plaza Market in Telco, was found hanging from a tree, a short distance away from his rented house in Birsanagar area yesterday, the police said.



"We are investigating the matter thoroughly as the victim had made some phone calls to his friends on Saturday night, and he was allegedly involved in the betting of an IPL match," the Officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police station, Upendra Narayan Singh said.



Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the Pune match on Saturday.



After the IPL match finished at around 11 pm on Saturday, Sandeep Ram went out of his house but did not return. His body was found yesterday morning, the police said. A preliminary investigation suggested that Sandeep had borrowed Rs 40,000 recently, he said.



The purpose behind the borrowing was also being investigated, the policeman said.



The police had informed Sandeep's family members, who arrived in Jamshedpur from Hazaribagh today.





