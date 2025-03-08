Girl, 13, Raped At Friend's House In Jamshedpur, 3 Arrested: Police

Two women were booked for allegedly attacking a couple with a tile in Mumbai's Juhu area, a police official said on Saturday.

A case of attempt to murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Simran Pandey and Nitu Pandey based on CCTV footage of the attack, the Juhu police station official said.

"The two women used to feed stray dogs, which was opposed by victim Asha Nikam since the area is close the water tank of her building. On Friday, when Asha's husband Amrit was parking his motorcycle, the two accused arrived there and hit him and Asha with a tile lying on the road," he said.

The two women fled from the scene and efforts are on to catch them, while the injured couple is recuperating in Cooper Hospital, the official added.

