UP Farmers Fall Asleep On Railway Track, Get Run Over By Train

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said (Representational)

Two farmers sleeping on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi were killed on Friday after they were run over by a train, police said.

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi route in Ashrafpur village's Shivratanganj area, they said.

Ajay Shankar Shukla, 38 and Rajaram Passi, 38, residents of Angoori village, had gone to water their fields near Ashrafpur in the morning. They fell asleep on the railway line adjacent to their fields and were run over by a train, Station House Officer, Shivratanganj, Bharat Upadhyay, said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.