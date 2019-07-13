Amarinder Singh's Wife Faints During Cleanup Campaign In Patiala

PReneet Kaur said she successfully launched the cleanup drive in Patiala (File Photo)

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur fainted at a plastic cleanup campaign in her constituency on Saturday, police said.

The Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh collapsed as she arrived to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic.

The 75-year-old, later, on her Facebook page said she successfully launched the drive under the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

"Under this initiative, we are making Patiala polythene-free. I urge all of you to join this movement and help us make our surroundings cleaner," she said.

