Rajasthan Man Duped Of 70 Lakhs By Woman Offering Investment Plan: Cops

After exchanging phone numbers, she offered the man a lucrative investment plan (Representational)

A 72-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 70 lakh by an unidentified woman on the pretext of offering him a business investment plan, police said on Saturday.

The woman befriended the complainant-- Satyavrat Sharma, a former school teacher, through Facebook and got the money deposited in different bank accounts, they said.

Sharma, a resident of Alwar, lodged a police complaint on Friday, claiming that the woman was based in London and approached him through social media.

After exchanging phone numbers, she offered him a lucrative investment plan following which he deposited the money in different back accounts provided by her, they said.

A case has been registered at Aravali Vihar Police Station, said Deepak Kumar, DSP Alwar South.

It seems to be a matter of spoofing as the victim received phone calls from numbers registered at different locations including Dubai and London.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.