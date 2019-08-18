Man Tied With Rope, Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Theft In Rajasthan

A man in Alwar was tied with a rope and allegedly thrashed by locals ober suspicion of theft.

A man was tied with a rope and allegedly thrashed by locals on suspicion of theft at Musa Khera village in Kishangarh Bas Tehsil on Saturday.

Soon after receiving the information of the incident, police rushed to the spot to rescue the victim.

"We saw that he was tied with a rope and a few men were beating him brutally," police said.

The man was taken to the hospital to get him treated for injuries that he received on his head.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused on the basis on the victim's statement. No arrest has been made in the case so far and an investigation as underway.

