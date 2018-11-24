16-Year-Old Boy In Bengal Beaten To Death By Step-Mother, Father

The couple -- Aparna Dey and Prasenjit Dey -- have been arrested.

A 16-year-old boy in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was beaten to death by his step-mother and father, police said on Saturday.

"The residents of Ashutoshpalli have complained that Subhodeep Dey was regularly scolded and beaten by his step-mother. His father did the same," an official of the Falakata Police station said.

He said that after being beaten on Friday, the boy lost consciousness and was declared dead when taken to a hospital.

