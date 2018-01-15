91,000 Solar Lights Provided In Un-Electrified Villages In Jammu And Kashmir

Minister for Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings and Science & Technology Sajad Gani Lone said the home lighting devices were provided under the Remote Village Electrification Programme.

Cities | Posted by | Updated: January 15, 2018 23:57 IST
91,000 solar home lights have been provided to households in un-electrified villages (Representational)

Jammu:  The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday said 91,000 solar home lights have been provided to households in un-electrified villages in the state.

Replying to a question of BJP MLC Ajatshatru Singh in the Legislative Council, he said the Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) would also install 54 MW solar rooftop power plants in 2018-19.

Under the Prime Minister's Development Package, the government installed 3,000 solar street lighting systems and more 17,013 would be installed after the identification of the areas, Lone said.

The minister said there was a 70 per cent subsidy for domestic consumers and 60 per cent to government departments for solar rooftop systems.

He said the Union ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved 100 MW solar energy park for the state and the department is also initiating tariff-based bidding for development of mega solar projects in the state at feasible locations.

Replying to a supplementary question of MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta, Lone said the government has set in the process for distributing solar home lighting devices which would be followed by installation of solar rooftop power plants in all the district hospitals across the state.

Replying to another supplementary question of MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, he said the government would provide solar home lighting devices to all the genuine beneficiaries, including those living in Jagti Migrant Township.

