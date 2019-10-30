9-Year-Old Girl Sexually Harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

The girl has been admitted to hospital, police added. (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl, who was alone at home, was allegedly sexually harassed by a 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said today.

Her family had gone out working in the fields. The accused is the resident of same village. He took the girl to a place falling under Khaga Kotwali police station area and allegedly sexually harassed her on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Later, when the family members went to the accuser's house to confront him, they were manhandled and beaten up, police said.

An First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the man on the basis of the girl's family members' complaint and efforts are on to arrest the accused who is absconding, they said.

The girl has been admitted to hospital, police added.

