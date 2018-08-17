80-Year-Old Maharashtra Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl

An 80-year-old man in Thane was arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl (Representational)

An 80-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district was today arrested for allegedly molesting a ten-year-old girl.

Yunus Sayyed, resident of Ambivili in Kalyan, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said.

Sayeed, who claimed to be a spiritual healer, used to distribute taveez (sacred thread).

Advertisement

He allegedly called the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her a taveez on Thursday afternoon and molested her, police said.

He was today arrested after the girl's mother approached police.