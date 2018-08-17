80-Year-Old Maharashtra Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl

Yunus Sayyed, resident of Ambivili in Kalyan, was booked under section 354 of IPC (molestation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said.

Cities | | Updated: August 17, 2018 20:58 IST
An 80-year-old man in Thane was arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl (Representational)

Thane: 

An 80-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district was today arrested for allegedly molesting a ten-year-old girl.

Sayeed, who claimed to be a spiritual healer, used to distribute taveez (sacred thread).

He allegedly called the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her a taveez on Thursday afternoon and molested her, police said.

He was today arrested after the girl's mother approached police.

