8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By 5 Minor Boys In Dehradun

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minor boys in Uttar Pradesh's Dehradun last week on June 12.

The minor girl was playing outside her house alone in Sahaspur after her parents left for work. The five accused lured the victim and took her to a different place where they gang-raped her.

The girl informed her mother about the incident, following which her parents filed a complaint in the police station. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

All the five minor accused have been arrested by the police.

Superintendent of Police, rural Dehradun, Sarita Dobhal said, "The family of the victim came to the police station and alleged rape. A case has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway in the case. The accused have been produced before the juvenile board."

The minor accused have been produced before the juvenile board.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minors.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, the central government brought an ordinance making rapes of children punishable with death.

On April 21, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. It raises the minimum punishment for rape from 7 years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

The minimum punishment for rape of a girl under 16 has been doubled to 20 years. For girls under 12, the executive order gives the judge the option to send the convict to jail for the rest of his life or send him to the gallows.