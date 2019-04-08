8-Year-Old Drowns In Swimming Pool In Maharashtra, Case Against Trainer

An 8-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Maharashtra's Palghar. (Representational)

A case has been registered against the manager and trainer at swimming pool in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar after an 8-year-old boy drowned there, the police said.

The child had drowned in the swimming pool on Sunday.

"The boy's father had dropped off the child at the swimming pool. When he went to pick him up, he could not see him anywhere. The child was found and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

He later filed a police complaint after which the case was filed.

The police gave not arrested the manager and rhe trainer yet.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.