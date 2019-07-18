8-Year-Old Child Dies After Blood Bank Allegedly Denies Giving Him Blood

Boy's mother tried to arrange blood for his 8-year-old son but was unable to.

An 8-year-old child, admitted to a hospital in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, died after the blood bank allegedly refused to give him blood.

"We deposited Rs 1200, but they did not give us blood. His mother asked people for blood, but was not able to arrange it," said one of the relatives of the child.

Civil surgeon Dr Mamta Timori at the hospital said that the boy was critical from the beginning. The doctor attending the boy had referred him to another hospital, but the family did not take him there.

"He was critical from the beginning. As per investigation, he had severe anaemia. The doctor had referred him to another hospital, but they (family) did not go there. I will have to inquire from the blood bank staff the reason for denying him blood," said civil surgeon Dr Timori.

