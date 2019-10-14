8-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued From Palace In Gujarat

Forest officials had rescued nearly 52 crocodiles after heavy rain in Gujarat.

Forest officials in Gujarat's Vadodara rescued an 8-foot long crocodile on Sunday.

The crocodile was rescued from the compound of the Lakshmi Villas Palace in Vadodara on Sunday.

Jignesh Parmar, a rescuer from the Forest Department, said," The crocodile was found in Lakshmi Villas Palace. As soon as we received information about the crocodile, our team immediately reached the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile."

"Since the rainy season is about to end, crocodiles are migrating towards the water bodies," he added.

Last month the Forest Department had also rescued 52 crocodiles from different parts in Vadodara.

Gujarat received heavy rainfall this season, leading to rise in the levels of several rivers and creating a flood-like situation across several districts.

