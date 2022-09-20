50-Year-Old Woman Killed With An Axe In UP

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman was killed using an axe under Srinagar police station area in Mahoba, police said on Tuesday.

The dead is identified as 50-year-old Rajabai.

Sub-inspector Dinesh Tiwari said the unknown attackers had late on Monday attacked her when she was sleeping in the verandah outside her house in Atrarmaf village.

A number of injuries were found on her head and neck, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, the SI added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)