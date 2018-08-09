7-Year-Old May Lose An Eye As Teacher Punches Him For Improper Writing

Doctors say that the boy, Luvkush, may lose an eye.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 09, 2018 16:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7-Year-Old May Lose An Eye As Teacher Punches Him For Improper Writing

The father of the boy has filed an FIR against the teacher and the principal.

Shahjahanpur: 

A seven-year-old boy is admitted in the hospital with a severe eye injury after his teacher punched him for not writing correctly. Doctors say that the boy, Luvkush, may lose an eye.

Luvkush, a kindergarten student from Uttar Pradesh's Urmila Devi Higher Secondary School, was taken to a private eye surgeon in Shahjahanpur where he was referred to Lucknow, reports news agency ANI.

The teacher and the principal of the school first promised to bear the expenses of the eye surgery are reportedly on the run.

The father of the boy has filed an FIR in the case in Roza Police Station and demanded their immediate arrest.

Police officer Dinesh Tripathi said that a case has been registered against the teacher and he will be caught soon.

The incident took place on July 25.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

luvkushinjured eyeShahjahanpur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaMaharashtra BandhCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................