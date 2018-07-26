65-Year-Old Man Allegedly Molests Class 3 Girl In Rajasthan

The accused fled the spot and efforts are underway to arrest him (Representational)

A 65-year-old man, a retired employee of the Indian Railways, was booked for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at Titeya village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

The girl is a neighbour of the accused. He took the girl to an isolated place on Saturday and sexually assaulted her, SHO, Uneil, Prahalad Singh said. He said that a case was registered late last night after the victim's father, who was in Ujjain, arrived in the village.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Vardha Balai for allegedly molesting and outraging the modesty of the 11-year-old class 3 student.

The girl was playing outside her home when the accused lured her to an isolated spot in her school after the classes were over, the SHO said. The girl raised an alarm following which some women passersby rushed to the spot to rescue her.

Soon after, the accused fled the spot, he said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest him.

The accused was an employee of the Indian Railways and retired from the service about five year ago, the SHO said.