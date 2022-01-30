600 Kg Poppy Straw, 16 Kg Opium, Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Seized In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit seized 34 bags of poppy straw weighing approx. 600 kgs, 16 kgs of Opium and Rs 2.5 lakh cash during a search at a house in village Shri Pura, Tehsil Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh, Madhya Pradesh, said a press release by CBN.

The CBN has detained one person in this regard and has also seized a car that was used for transportation of the contraband drugs.

Narcotics Commissioner of India, Rajesh F. Dhabre has given instructions to CBN field Units to organise a special anti-drug drive, considering the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. He has directed officers of CBN to Monitor the Sensitive Routes and Areas prone to Drug Trafficking and Smuggling.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway.