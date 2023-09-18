6 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Bihar

Nitish Kumar appealed to people to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors. (Representational)

Six people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Monday, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of six people due to lightning and announced an compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of those killed.

Nitish Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday Aurangabad district reported six deaths due to lightning. The CM also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

