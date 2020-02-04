6 Killed, 30 Injured After Speeding Bus Falls Into Ditch In Assam's Goalpara

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

Passengers who were seriously injured were taken to the Guwahati Medical College (Representational)

Goalpara, Assam:

Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district today, police said.

One of the passengers died later, police said.

Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers.

Passengers who were seriously injured were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
 

