7 Killed As Speeding Bus In Assam Overturns After Driver Loses Control

Seven bodies, including those of three women, have been recovered from the accident site.

At least seven persons were killed and 21 injured today when a speeding bus overturned and fell into a pond in Assam's Nalbari district, police said.

The driver of the speeding Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus lost control of the vehicle in the Adabari area following which it overturned and rolled down the road to fall into a pond at around 3.30pm.

The locals have been assisting the police and local administration in the rescue operation.

Seven bodies, including those of three women, have been recovered from the accident site while 21 others with serious injuries have been rescued and sent to hospital.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of the seven passengers.

"The accident is very tragic and unfortunate and I extend my deepest sympathy", the chief minister said in a message.

He further said that he was also praying for the early recovery of the injured.

Police said there were around 50 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred and there is a possibility that some could still be trapped inside.

The bus was on its way to Barpeta from Guwahati via Mukalmua.