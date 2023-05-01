6 Arrested For Running Kidney Racket In Andhra's Visakhapatnam

Special police teams have been deputed to nab the other accused (Representational)

Six people, including a doctor were arrested for running a kidney transplantation racket in the city, which came to light after a victim lodged a complaint, alleging that he was paid just Rs 2.5 lakh than the promised amount of Rs 8.5 lakh for selling his kidney, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested B Elena, Madaka Kamaraju, Marra Srinu, Kondamma, Sekhar and doctor Parameswara Rao while special teams have been deputed to nab the other accused.

"Vinay Kumar, a driver by profession, lodged a complaint with Pendurthy police station on April 26 with allegations about his kidney transplantation in Tirumala Hospital at Pendurthy," said the city police in a press note.

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 326, 420, 120 (B) read with 34 and Sections 18 and 19 of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995.

Police are yet to identify the team of doctors who executed the transplantation, even as special teams have been deputed to nab the on the run people.

