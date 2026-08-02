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52 Days After Burial, UP Teen's Body Exhumed Amid Suspicion Over Her Death

Body of 16-year-old girl exhumed 52 days post burial for fresh investigation.

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52 Days After Burial, UP Teen's Body Exhumed Amid Suspicion Over Her Death
The body was exhumed after completing legal formalities and sent for a post-mortem.
  • The body of a 16-year-old girl was exhumed 52 days after burial in Shah Jamal graveyard
  • The exhumation followed a complaint alleging suspicious circumstances around the girl’s death
  • A local resident reported hearing screams and claimed the girl died suddenly before sunrise
Are there any suspects currently being held by the police?
Aligarh (UP):

The body of a 16-year-old girl was exhumed from a grave here on Saturday, 52 days after her burial, following suspicions over the circumstances surrounding her death, officials said.

The exhumation was carried out at Shah Jamal graveyard under Kotwali police station limits in the presence of district officials, including City Magistrate Atul Gupta and police personnel, after a complaint prompted the district administration to order a fresh investigation.

According to officials, the action followed a written representation by a local resident, Dularay Khan, who alleged that on the morning of June 8 he heard screams coming from a house in the Shah Jamal locality while returning from a nearby mosque.

He said that he knocked on the door but received no response.

Khan said he learnt the next day from neighbours that a teenage girl living in the house had died suddenly and had been buried before sunrise in the presence of family members. He alleged that despite informing the local police, no action was taken and that he later received death threats for pursuing the matter.

After the complaint reached District Magistrate Avinash Kumar and senior police officials, the district administration ordered the exhumation.

City Magistrate Atul Gupta said the body was exhumed after completing the required legal formalities and sent for a post-mortem. He said police have launched a detailed investigation into the case based on the fresh evidence. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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