Man's Mail To Cops About Missing Daughter Leads To Her Body Buried By Wife

The cops at the girl's Faridabad home

A woman had buried her daughter 10 months ago in the Faridabad house they were living in. A complaint from the father, living in Saudi Arabia, led the cops to their home and a search followed, leading to an exhumation. The recovered body has been sent for postmortem.

Parveena was 17 years old. Her mother, Anitha Begum, has been taken into police custody.

The cops say that the father, Tahir, emailed them about her missing daughter. Asked how it took him that many months to complain, the cops said the man was not on good terms with his wife.

Anitha begum denies that she killed her daughter, telling cops that the girl died by suicide. She, however, admitted to the cops that she buried her in the house. The woman said she feared that the news of her suicide will bring a bad name to the family and buried her with help from two people.

"I did not kill her. She had affairs and used to run away. We had locked her up. And we slept. She died by suicide. Fearing a bad name, we buried her in the house. It was a big mistake, I admit it," said Anita Begum.

The cops say further investigation will begin once the postmortem results are in.

(With inputs from Vinod Mittal)