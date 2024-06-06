Trafficked, Raped And Murdered In Bihar, Girl's Body Exhumed In Jharkhand: Cops

The police exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate (Representational)

The body of a teenage girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered after being trafficked to Bihar, was exhumed in her village in Jharkhand, a police officer said on Thursday.

Unidentified people buried her body in her village under Ramgarh police station of Palamu district.

The girl belonged to the Korwa community, a primitive tribe.

Following a complaint lodged by the 13-year-old girl's murder, the police exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate on Wednesday and sent it for post-mortem examination, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Medininagar, Manibhushan Prasad, said.

In the complaint filed on Tuesday, her mother alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered after she was trafficked to Bihar's Sasaram district, around 200 km from her village.

The girl had lost her father sometime back and her mother shifted to an adjacent village marrying another person. The teenager remained in the village with a relative.

Taking advantage of her situation, one person from the same village trafficked her to Sasaram with the assurance of providing her job in a brick kiln eight months ago, Prasad said.

Her mother accused the brick kiln owner of being involved in the crime.

A police team was sent to Sasaram as part of investigation into the case.

