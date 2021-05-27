Rain 'Red' Alert In Jharkhand, Bihar. 'Orange' Flood Warning In 3 States

Heavy rain in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand today

After widespread rainfall in several states across India, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an 'Orange' bulletin, predicting flood situation in Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This comes close on the heels of Cyclone Yaas, which crossed the northern Odisha coast on Wednesday. The impact of Cyclone Yaas will ''stay for another 36 hours'', the weather office alerted.

Heavy rainfall has been reported from parts of West Bengal and a 'Red' alert has been issued in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, RK Jenamani, senior scientist of the India Meteorological Department said.

#CycloneYaas | Impact to stay for another 36 hours, heavy rainfall reported from adjacent areas & West Bengal. Red Alert issued in Bihar, Jharkhand & part of UP following heavy rainfall activity for today & tomorrow: RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/bCELYCOATi — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Lightning and gusty winds - 30-40 km per hour - are likely in Howrah, Hooghly North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre has warned. Cyclone Yaas has weekened into a deep depression over south Jharkhand and interior Odisha, the weather office said.

DD over south Jharkhand and n/hood moved nearly northwards during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, over south Jharkhand and n/hood, near 22.9°N/85.5°E, about 65 km southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand).Very likely to weaken into a Depression during next 03 hours. pic.twitter.com/mj4r0q9ijc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2021

In Odisha, the Baitarani river in Kendujhar district is flowing above the danger level and in Kerala, River Achankoil is also in spate. The CWC, in a tweet, added that the water levels are likely to rise further with forecast of heavy rainfall in the two states. According to the CWC advisory, Manimala, Neyyar and Karuvannur are also in spate and the situation is ''severe''.

River Kodaiyar in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is flowing above the danger level and a flood situation is likely, according to the CWC.