5 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Recovered From Man In UP, Arrested: Cops

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act was registered. (Representational)

One alleged drug peddler was arrested in the Khairabad area here with five-kilogram heroin worth Rs 5 crore in the grey market, police said on Monday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said that during the checking, police caught Kalwinder Singh of district Lakhimpur Kheri and recovered five kg of heroin from him.

The accused has confessed that he has been involved with a drug racket, the SP said, adding a case has been registered in Khairabad police station under sections 348/22, 8/18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

During the interrogation, two names have come to light and more arrests will be made soon, the SP added.

