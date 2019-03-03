Man With Mental Disability Kills Brother With Axe In Rajasthan: Police

The man, 45, killed his 38-year-old brother with an axe after he scolded him. (Representational0

Upset after being scolded by his younger brother, a 45-year-old mentally unstable man in Rajasthan's Kota killed him with an axe, police said on Sunday.

Family members said the man would urinate in his room or verandah of the house, due to which they would be left embarrassed. It was for the same reason that his brother scolded him.

Infuriated, the man picked up an axe and attacked his younger brother, inflicting severe blows on his head and other parts of the body and fled the scene. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police have filed a case against the accused and are trying to locate him.