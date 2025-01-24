Bihar Man Tied To Pole, Thrashed, Burnt Alive By Brother, Sister-In-Law

A man was burnt alive by his brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday. They first tied him to an electric pole and brutally beat him up. The torture didn't stop there. The couple then poured kerosene on him and set him on fire.

Sudhir Kumar - who was believed to be mentally challenged - had a fight with his sister-in-law Neetu Delhi last night. After which, she, along with his elder brother, tied him to an electric pole, thrashed him and then burnt him alive.

A watchman got to know about the incident and informed the police. The police reached the spot soon after and recovered the half-burnt body.

The woman was arrested and the police said that she had confessed to the crime. The police are conducting raids to catch her husband.

"We have sent the body for postmortem. His brother and sister-in-law are said to be involved in the murder. The woman has been arrested. We are investigating the case and trying to arrest the other accused," said Sushil Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sakra police station area.

(With inputs from Kaushal Kishor Pathak).