Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Brother-In-Law In Rajasthan: Police

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his sister-in-law and her lover in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district apparently because he used to instigate her mentally unstable husband to beat her up, police said on Wednesday.

The woman and her servant were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of her brother-in-law Siyaram Meena, while her lover is still at large, they said.

The body of Meena, resident of Chandaniyakhedi village, was recovered from a well in an agriculture field in Borekhedi village on Monday morning, Jhalawar senior police official Kiran Kang Siddhu said. He said the body bore injury marks.

A case was registered and the probe led to two suspects, identified as Guddi Bai (41) from Chandaniyakhedi village and her servant Shyam Bheel (30), a native of Chattisgarh, Mr Siddhu said.

The two were detained and the woman admitted to her role and that of her lover Sonu Mali and servant Bheel in the murder, the police official said.

The accused woman said the three called Meena at the field on the pretext of handing him over a torch on Sunday night and when he reached there, he was attacked by Mali and Bheel. She said they later threw the body into the well, according to Mr Siddhu.

Those arrested were produced before a court on Wednesday, Sarola senior police official Raghuveer Singh said.