4-Year-Old Raped In UP's Bulandshahr, Neighbour Arrested

Bulandshahr rape case: Police said they are trying to file chargesheet within 7 days. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house in Chhatari area in Bulandshahr when the accused, her neighbour, took her to a secluded place and raped her.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh confirmed the incident.

"Her medical examination is being done. It is our endeavour that a chargesheet should be filed in the case within seven days," Mr Singh said.

