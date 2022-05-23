4-Year-Old Raped In UP's Bulandshahr, Neighbour Arrested

Bulandshahr:
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the girl was playing outside her house in Chhatari area in Bulandshahr when the accused, her neighbour, took her to a secluded place and raped her.
Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh confirmed the incident.
"Her medical examination is being done. It is our endeavour that a chargesheet should be filed in the case within seven days," Mr Singh said.
