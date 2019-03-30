4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank In Thane

The child was playing near his house Friday afternoon when he accidentally fell into the open septic tank of a building close by.

Cities | | Updated: March 30, 2019 23:46 IST
The child was playing near his house when he fell into the tank, police said. (Representational)


Thane: 

A four-year-old boy died after falling into a septic tank in Thane's Sahapur area, the police said today

Other children raised alarm and he was pulled out and taken to hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission.



