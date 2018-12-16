4 Workers Suffocate In Storeroom Of Wedding Venue In Punjab

The bodies were found Saturday morning by another worker. (Representational)

Four people working for a wedding resort in Punjab's Tarn Taran suffocated in a storeroom where they had kept burning coal to keep warm, police said.

The workers, mainly caterers had died after inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide, Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Sucha Singh said.

One of the workers was admitted to a local hospital, where his condition was said to be critical, police said.

The door of the store room where the five workers had slept was found to be closed, police said.

The bodies were found Saturday morning by another worker, who had come for the preparations of a wedding ceremony, police said.