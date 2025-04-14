2 Girls Were Locked Inside Car In Telangana. Found Dead 2 Hours Later

Two girls, aged four and five, died of "suffocation" after accidentally getting locked inside a car in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Monday, the police said.

The incident, which was reported from Damargidda village, happened when the girls, both cousins, while playing got into the car parked near their relative's house at around 12 pm, the police said.

Relatives and family members did not notice this, assuming the children, Tanmayi Sri (5) and Abhinaya Sri (4), were playing outside.

Around 2pm, when they checked the car, they found the two children unconscious. The family unlocked the car and rushed them to the Chevella government hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths, said the police.

The children, along with their parents, had come to their relative's house in Damargidda to attend a marriage alliance ceremony.

