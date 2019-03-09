4 Women Die Of Swine Flu In Indore, Number Of Dead In 2019 Rises To 28

Ninety four patients tested positive for swine flu since January 1, of whom 28 died

H1N1 virus has claimed the lives of four women in Indore, taking the death toll due to swine flu to 28 since January this year, an official said.

The women, who were in the age group of 27 to 63 years, died in different hospitals in the district over the last four days, a health department official said.

Ninety four patients tested positive for swine flu since January 1, of whom 28 died, the official added.

Of the deceased, 11 were from outside Indore district, who had come here for treatment, he added.