4 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

Police said the factory had the license to manufacture and sell firecrackers.

At least four people died after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday, police officials said. The incident occurred at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi's Bharwari town under the Kokhraj police station area.

According to the police, over five people were injured in the incident and are now undergoing treatment.

"There was a fire in a firecracker factory in Bharwari. As per the information, there are four casualties and some people are injured. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far from the residential area. A rescue operation is underway. They had the license to manufacture and sell. Five-six people were injured," Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava said.

More details are awaited.

